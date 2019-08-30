A woman who eluded the FBI for nearly two decades was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Tuesday afternoon in Klamath Falls, according to KOBI-TV reports.
Victoria Cravitz, 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in Klamath County Circuit Court as part of a negotiated plea agreement.
Cravitz and her partner, Leon Shaw, molested multiple children under the age of 12 in the Bly Mountain area of Klamath County from the late 1980s to the late ’90s.
“He [Shaw] had a number of children of his own, with Ms. Cravitz. At least two with some other individuals as well,” explained Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase. “Mr. Shaw and Ms. Cravitz would engage in sexual intercourse with the children.”
Leon Shaw died in July of 2018 in Mississippi.
Cravitz was arrested when she attempted to use a false name on his death certificate.
The two had been on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for nearly two decades.
Cravitz made statements of remorse to the victims during the sentencing hearing, according to court documents.
One of the victims was in court and said that she does not forgive Cravitz and that she does not claim her as a mother.
Chase said the same victim played a key role in the investigation. “When she was roughly 11-years-old, she had the fortitude to report to authorities. She in fact called the Boys [Town National] Hotline.”
The judge said she had “no sympathy” for Cravitz, noting she failed to act as an adult.