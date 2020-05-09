On Friday, May 8 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a head-on motor vehicle crash on Sevenmile Rd in the area south of Ft. Klamath, according to a news release.
As a result of the crash both vehicles involved were on fire and fully engulfed. Fire and EMS crews from Chiloquin Fire & Rescue and Rocky Point Fire & EMS responded to this call outside their fire districts.
The driver of one of the vehicles, Timothy Allen Lamere, age 49 of Klamath Falls, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in that vehicle was air lifted to Asante Medical Center in Medford with severe injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained severe injuries and was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center by Rocky Point Fire & EMS Ambulance. Both fire agencies worked for several hours on the fire and assisting KCSO deputies and Oregon State Police crash reconstruction teams.