On Friday, May 29, just after 4:30 p.m., the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies and Troopers from Oregon State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Del Fatti Lane just east of Highway 97.
The crash occurred when the driver of a full-size Dodge pickup truck traveling west, attempted to pass another vehicle. The driver of the Dodge pickup did not see the Polaris side-by-side ATV in front of the vehicle he was attempting to pass, traveling in the same direction.
When the ATV attempted to make a left hand turn into a driveway, the Dodge pickup truck struck the ATV, causing the two occupants of the ATV to sustain substantial injuries.
Both occupants of the ATV were transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center by Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance. The passenger of the ATV, Cheryl Dean Riggs, age 73 of Palmer, Alaska and Klamath Falls, Oregon, was later pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation.