On Saturday, May 9, at approximately 11:18 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 66 near milepost 58, according to a news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Trinity Rosas (18) of Klamath Falls, failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, and into a tree.
Rosas sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Oregon State Police was assisted by Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Klamath County Fire District 4, Kingsley Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.