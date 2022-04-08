Dodge Charger

A Dodge Charger similar to the one pictured was clocked at 102 miles per hour on a Klamath Falls street.

Call it a Sunday drive — Fast and Furious style.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office clocked a 2007 Yellow Dodge Charger at 102 miles per hour at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.

KCSO spokesman Brandon Fowler said alleged speeding occurred near Washburn Way and Anderson Avenue. Fowler said the posted speed limit in that stretch of road is 45 miles per hour.

Eliab Lopez, 37 of Klamath Falls, was cited for the alleged speeding violation as well as allegedly driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

The Yellow Charger was also impounded by police, Fowler said.

