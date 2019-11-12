A screening and discussion of the documentary “Farmsteaders” will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Nick and Celeste Nolan took their young family out to Nick’s grandfather’s old dairy farm in an effort to revitalize the land before it dried up forever – a fate that has befallen millions of family farms in the United States in an age where agriculture is increasingly going mega-corporate. Tender and intimate, “Farmsteaders” follows the Nolans through the beauty and hardship of revitalizing one’s relationship with the land.
“Farmsteaders,” directed by Shaena Mallett, is unrated and runs for 54 minutes.
This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information, please call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk. For more about the film, including a trailer, visit www.pbs.org/pov/farmsteaders.