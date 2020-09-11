Discover Klamath and Blue Zones Project have partnered to offer support for local eateries and agriculture through the Klamath Basin Farm-to-Fork Food Trail Passport, Sept. 11-25.
The local showcase includes ten local businesses that currently feature food grown in the Klamath Basin. Each time a person enjoys a meal or takes an order to-go at one of the participating businesses, they will receive a stamp on their “passport” from a staff person at the participating business.
“The Klamath Basin Farm-to-Fork Food Trail Passport is a collaborative effort to promote local businesses that see the value in sourcing local,” said Lydia Ivanovic, RARE Americorp Member and Rural Tourism Coordinator with Discover Klamath. “There is a such a rich presence of agriculture in our communities, and supporting local food is a fun and important way to support our communities and the producers and culinary crafters that work hard to grow and use our local ingredients. Creating Farm-to-Table partnerships between local producers and eateries closes the gap between our agricultural economy and local culinary scene. Through the Food Trail, we are crafting a hands-on passport program that gives our community members an introductory guided tool to what farm-to-table looks like in the Klamath Basin.”
The initial passport program will feature A Leap of Taste, Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Chely’s Restaurant, The Grocery Pub, Howard’s Meat Center, Malin Country Diner, Mike & Wanda’s, Terra Veg, The Daily Bagel, and Vicky’s Kitchen.
In order to participate, individuals can pick up a passport at participating restaurants beginning on Friday, Sept. 11, or visit discoverklamath.com/farm-to-fork to download a printable PDF. At each of the eateries, the diner will receive a stamp marking their visit, building their way to exclusive prizes. Be sure to ask store staff about the local ingredients they purchase and learn the story of their farm-to-fork journey!
“We are pleased to partner with Discover Klamath on this fun event,” said Kelsey Mueller, policy manager with Blue Zones Project – Klamath Falls. “Not only are we helping local food establishments, we’re supporting a dozen ranches and farmers in our area who sell directly to these restaurants. Locally grown food equates to better quality food in our restaurants, and more dollars staying in the Klamath Basin. This project is a natural fit for us to partner on because it helps the well-being of the Klamath Basin.”
Participants are asked to submit their passport by October 5 to be eligible to redeem a prize. Passports can be mailed in or dropped off at the Discover Klamath Visitor Center during posted visiting hours – 205 Riverside Drive, Suite B, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Passports may also be submitted via email by attaching a photograph or scanned copy of the stamped pages to info@discoverklamath.com.
To follow the event or receive more information, visit www.discoverklamath.com or check out the Facebook event on www.facebook.com/DiscoverKlamath.