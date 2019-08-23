HILDEBRAND – A taste of farm life from a century ago will be offered during the Farm Country Festival, planned for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at the Chimney Rock Ranch in the Hildebrand area east of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The free family-oriented event features antique tractor demonstrations and grain harvest operations, with draft horses and other farm animals on display.
“We want to provide everyone with a chance to sample the slower pace of life that prevailed a hundred years ago or more on America’s family farms,” said John “Spike” Kronenberger, president of Branch 21 of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, also known as the Hildebrand Threshers, sponsor of the event.
To reach the festival site, drive east on Highway 140 to mile post 22, and turn north on Bliss Road. Signs will provide directions from there.
The Farm Country Festival theme is a new name for an event that has actually been held for nearly 40 years under a different name, Kronenberger said.
“In the past we have referred to this event as the Hildebrand Threshing Bee, but we decided to update our tradition and switch to a name that better represents what we really do,” Kronenberger said. “We’ll still do a grain harvest and threshing demonstration, but there’s a lot of other things going on through the weekend.”
Other activities planned include a making wood shingles, corn shelling, cider pressing and a tractor pull.
The tractor club’s equipment inventory includes two steam-powered tractors, a grain binder and a fully operational threshing machine. Several club members will have antique engines and tractors on display.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Demonstrations each day will include a tractor balancing contest at 10 a.m., threshing at 11:30, an antique tractor parade at 12:45 p.m., and a tractor pull at 2 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase both days on the grounds. A silent auction of various items will be offered to raise funds for the tractor club. The silent action will be concluded at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information contact Kronenberger at 541-533-0965.