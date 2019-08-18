A wealth of experts in the field of family and domestic violence will be on hand Monday and Tuesday on the Oregon Institute of Technology campus for a Department of Family Services symposium.
The Klamath County Family Violence Symposium is free and open to the public. About 350 DHS workers from across the state will be attending as part of their continuing education requirements.
Speakers and workshops are spread out across the campus. There are 14 service groups that will be giving talks and be available for anyone seeking help at information booths.
“This really is a collaboration of many people on how we can address family and domestic violence in the community,” said Jeremy Player, the regional DHS director.
“This is the fourth year of a five-year symposium event we stage annually. Our staff gets the continuing education they need and the public is able to hear some high quality speakers on various topics.”
Keynote speaker is Amber Harchuck, the coordinator for the statewide domestic violence program for DHS. She has worked with youth from junior high school through college on violence issues.
“About 80 percent of our families in Klamath County who are being counseled by CARES (Klamath-Lake Child Abuse Response & Evaluation Service) have some level of family violence in their background,” Player said. “We look at this as a holistic approach.”
Many of the speakers will repeat their topic over the two days of the symposium, so if one misses it on Monday, topics will be repeated on Tuesday. Each day concludes with a panel discussion starting at 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Student Union Building.
Also, the group will be rolling out a new domestic violence intervention program that Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and the Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello have been working on. It, too, will be presented both days.
Topics include:
- Treating batterers and barriers to traditional treatment, including a pilot program;
- Trauma in the school. Two out of three children are estimated to have experienced at least one traumatic event before age 16. Classroom intervention techniques will be discussed;
- Partner sexual violence: The statistics and cultural issues surrounding this topic will be discussed, as well as resources for victims;
- Why they stay: Why people remain with people who are routinely abusive and the misconceptions of this issue;
- Skills for de-escalating conflicts: Strategies to manage and actions to take during conflict;
- Positive Indian Parenting; exploring historic Native American child-rearing practices and reinforcing safety in the home;
- Hands and Words are not for Hurting; exploring bullying and techniques to counter it.
Other speakers include:
- Dr. Laneah Snyder, who is the medical director of Klamath-Lake CARES as well as a primary care physician at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She interviews children who have been removed from homes that have some form of abuse in them;
- Dr. Chelsey Torgerson, a licensed marriage and family therapist;
- Garrick Jackson, a clinical social worker who is a member of the Klamath Tribes and provides prevention education for individuals and families.
The event begins at 8 a.m. each day with registration and talks started at 8:30. (See the full schedule online attached to this story).
The event is being funded by 16 groups, including Sky Lakes Medical Center, various Klamath County agencies and The Herald and News. The speakers and staff are volunteering their time, so cost to the DHS has been kept to a minimum.