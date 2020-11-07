The family of a Klamath Falls man who died gruesomely in 2017 while working at the Columbia Forest Products mill has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.
Kay Moyette, the mother of Francis “Frankie” Crispen, is suing the mill for nearly $5.5 million after Crispen, 28, fell into a vat of scalding, corrosive liquid on Nov. 17, 2017 while he was repairing an electrical cord that operates a motor at the mill.
The complaint alleges Columbia failed to install the proper safety equipment, such as guard rails or other fall protection, that could have prevented Crispen’s death.
An OSHA investigation into his death completed in May 2018 led to $17,500 in fines for Columbia after finding multiple safety violations, including holes in the vat cover and not providing safer access to the area.
The complaint states Crispen’s family has incurred economic losses of almost $3 million, from things like funeral expenses and loss of income, and noneconomic losses totaling $2.5 million.
According to Herald and News reporting, Crispen did not answer radio calls between 9:20 and 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 17 after he responded to an 8:30 p.m. call over the intercom for an electrician. Coworkers found the hole in the vat cover that Crispen fell through around 9:55 p.m. Law enforcement and emergency crews reached the mill around 11 p.m.
His body was recovered around 7 a.m. the next morning because rescue crews had to wait for the liquid, which the lawsuit states was between 150- and 190-degrees Fahrenheit, to cool down.
The H&N also reported Columbia has since installed improved guardrails around the vat, according to the OSHA report.
Crispen was an apprentice electrician and was on his way to taking the test to become a journeyman. He had a fiancée and an 11-year-old soon-to-be stepdaughter.
Crispen was one of 80 workplace deaths in Oregon in 2017, according to OSHA.
The wrongful death suit was filed Tuesday in Multnomah County.