A Macdoel man died in a work-related accident in Klamath Falls in April while working to take down a nearly 60-foot-tall oak tree.
On Monday, Oregon OSHA announced a $14,375 fine for Haulout Landscape Inc., the Wilsonville-based company that hired the man, 77-year-old Ronald Stout, via Craigslist. Family of Stout say they’re going “further into legal action to make sure that the company takes responsibility for their actions.”
“Something was taken away from us permanently, that we can’t have back,” said Sera Warner, Stout’s granddaughter, in a July interview. “He loved all of us. He loved me. He loved his great-grandkids. He was excited every time he heard a new grandchild was born. He was a really big family man.”
Attempts to reach the company for comment were not successful.
According to a news release from Oregon OSHA that did not name Stout, Haulout was fined for “three serious job safety violations,” that included not training employees on use of chainsaws, tree-removal rigging or climbing equipment, not ensuring an employee was tied in with approved climbing rope or safety saddle and not ensuring employees were provided with and used personal protective equipment.
Haulout hired two workers, who responded to the company’s ad on Craigslist, to help cut down and remove a nearly 60-foot-tall tree at a Klamath Falls job site, stated the release which cited an investigation into the death performed by Oregon OSHA.
Prior to the workers’ arrival, the project supervisor attempted to cut a block out of the tree, but became nervous about trying to remove the large tree by himself and opted to advertise for help, Oregon OSHA said.
On April 1, one of those workers — who Warner said was Stout — was on the ground, using a gas-powered chainsaw to cut branches into firewood, a portion of the investigation provided to the Herald and News showed.
While cutting the branches, Stout moved beneath a large, partially attached tree branch, the investigation showed. At the same time, the other worker was using a gas-powered chainsaw to cut the large branch into pieces and, as he was working, the large branch twisted, fell, struck Stout in the head and then fell on top of him.
The onsite supervisor called 911 while the other worker tried to dig out Stout, who was trapped and unresponsive, the investigation showed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Warner said her family found out about the incident from one of their neighbors who messaged her mom on Facebook. Warner herself was driving back from Redding, Calif., when she got the phone call informing her of her grandfather’s death.
“I slammed on my brakes,” Warner said. “I got out of the car and I screamed for 30 minutes. I was in complete shock.”
On Tuesday, Warner said the state’s fine for Haulout was “basically a slap on the wrist.” She said that although her grandfather can’t be replaced, the fine should’ve included some sort of restitution for the family. The small amount is one reason she said the family has been pursuing a yet-to-be-filed wrongful death suit over the past few months, but had been waiting on the OSHA investigation to finish.