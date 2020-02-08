A winter star party with activities geared for families with children will be offered by the Klamath County Museum Saturday, Feb. 15, on Lower Lake Road south of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Family activities will begin at 5 p.m., with stargazing running from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“Some of the most amazing sights in the night sky can only be seen during the winter,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We’re also looking forward to trying out a new location for this event.”
The free astronomy event will be held at Sukraw Farms, 1800 Lower Klamath Lake Road. To reach the site, turn from Cross Road onto Lower Klamath Lake Road, and drive 3.75 miles. Signs will mark the site.
The museum will provide a warming station with hot chocolate inside a hay barn at the farm. Telescopes will be provided by amateur astronomers from the Klamath Basin.
Family activities will be geared for children in elementary grades.
Key objects to be viewed after dark include the planet Venus and the Orion nebula. Participants should dress for cold nighttime air, and bring binoculars and lawn chairs.
Anyone who would like to request help with setting up their personal telescope is welcome to come at 5 p.m. to receive assistance.
Following are other astronomy events planned by the museum this year:
■ Conjunction of Mercury and Venus, May 23.
■ Perseid meteor shower, Aug. 11.
■ Jupiter, Saturn and Mars visible, Oct. 17.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.