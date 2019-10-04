Dedication of a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Sign for Corporal Jimmy Erik Floren, U.S. Marine Corps, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
It will be hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383 and the Marine Corps League, Crater Lake Detachment No. 373.
Corporal Floren was born and raised in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1964. After two years of college, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1967 Floren was in engaged in a battle in Quang Nam, Vietnam. On Nov. 6, 1967, he succumbed to enemy fire. For his heroic actions during Operation Essex, Floren was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, Silver Star and Navy Cross, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart for his heroism.
Following the dedication, a potluck reception will be held in The Leatherneck Club at 1019 Main St.