At first, people thought that perhaps a car had driven into the building.
“It was like a bomb went off, I was talking on the phone and suddenly there was a big kaboom,” said Bev Bender, co-owner of Bender Digital Concepts in Lakeview.
What Bender had just experienced was a portion of the building crashing to the sidewalk below in downtown Lakeview, crumbling masonry added at some point in the 119-year lifespan of one of many historic buildings in the Lake County community – the Snider Building.
Named after C.U. Snider, the structure is one of many that were financed for construction in late 1900 in the wake of a devastating fire that on May 22, 1900 burned down nearly all of Lakeview. Opened in 1901, the Snider Building on E Street first housed Snider’s general store. In 1903 it was expanded to also house a workshop. The building sits at the corner of E and 1st Streets, an otherwise nondescript structure in a long line of buildings spanning E Street that have been repurposed from their original design beyond count.
Changing times
Over the years the Snider Building has undergone many changes, being known most as a bank for decades, but currently houses three businesses: Ty’s Barbershop, Bender’s Digital Concepts, and Mane Event beauty salon.
It is unknown when exactly the masonry was added to the structure, most likely when the bank opened in the 1930s, but it is what was revealed beneath in the wake of its fall that has left the Lakeview community abuzz.
It was on Thursday, Oct. 17, around lunchtime, when bricks and mortar came crashing down just in front of the entrance of Ty’s Barbershop. Thankfully nobody was injured, the only damage coming to a cloth awning over the entrance that owner Ty Owens admits wasn’t in great shape to begin with.
“Quite a few people have been asking about it, but I can’t tell them much because I wasn’t here when it happened,” said Owens. “I came back from lunch and said, ‘what the (expletive) happened!?’ when I saw all these chunks of brick in front of my door. It is a good thing I wasn’t giving anyone a haircut at the time or I might have shaved a big stripe right down their head.”
Aesthetic damage
According to Lakeview Building Department Inspector Ken Cooper, who splits his duties between Lakeview and Klamath Falls, the damaged area is purely aesthetic having no impact on the structural integrity of the building. However, he is concerned that if one portion of the masonry fell, it increases the chance of more potentially crumbling as well.
“My logic is it was all done at the same time, so can figure if one section is coming off something else will follow,” said Cooper. “Until they want to start doing actual construction on it it’s out of my jurisdiction, unless chunks of the building structurally start falling off or the roof caves in.”
The fallen debris has revealed the original wooden supports in the building’s design, covered up from public view for at least 80 years. The look is distinctly classic rustic western, an angle that several local groups have been pursuing and promoting to return to Lakeview’s downtown area as a means of rural tourism. In the wake of the incident the response has been overwhelming from residents – they want to see the entire building return to its original look.
Promoting history
Groups such as the Lakeview Community Partnership, established five years ago under the Oregon Main Street model, have worked diligently to promote the region’s rich history and restore downtown Lakeview to a thriving area. Many classic buildings now have historic photos prominently displayed in their storefront windows as part of an informal walking history tour, a statue promoting western heritage was recently dedicated on F Street, and LCP has acquired and reopened the historic Alger Theater building, built in 1939, showing second-run and classic films.
Now, what could have been a tragic incident, may instead be an opportunity to further showcase the area’s rich history.
“The wood façade is how it originally was all around, and we like it – we’d like to see that all around,” said Darryl Bender.
“I would rather see it with the wood showing that way, I think it would look neat,” added Owens.
According to Bender, the building owner has been out hunting for several weeks and has not spoken with the tenants about repair plans. The owner, Dave Fertada, was not available for comment at the time of publication.