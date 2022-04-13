Local police are warning residents about imposters posing as law enforcement officers.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is the latest agency is report local residents receiving calls from purported law enforcement officers.
“Citizens are reporting that they receive a phone call from a Sheriff’s Office employee asking them to pay fees or fines through an app. They will sometimes use names of current or past employees,” JCSO said in a statement on rouses.
The Oregon law enforcement agency reminds residents that its officers would not be calling asking for payments. Some of the scam artists in Oregon and other states such as Florida try to pressure residents into paying off potential fines via cash apps or through gift cards.
The telephone police scams also come locally along with a local incident involving alleged potential police impersonators pulling over a woman in Siskiyou County and shooting at her vehicle when she tried to escape.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call March 26 at 1:25 a.m. east of Grenada.
“The victim reported she was pulled over by a white vehicle with red and blue emergency lights. When she pulled over two males exited the suspect vehicle and approached the victim vehicle. One of the males approached the driver side with a handgun drawn,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The man with the handgun tried to forcibly remove the victim from the car. When the victim sped away in the car the man with the handgun shot the vehicle twice.”
The woman was unharmed and notified police. One of the suspects was wearing a hat, mask, gloves and jacket with a star that resembled the sheriff’s office insignia, according to police.
The suspect also had a tattoo under his right eye, according to police. The incident occurred on County Road A-12.
SCSO said motorists can call 911 if they are pulled over by a police vehicle and are concerned about their safety. They should also pull over in well-light and more public areas if possible and look for official vehicles, uniforms and identification, police said.