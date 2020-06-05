Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Juanita Paslay

He gives power to the weak and

strength to the powerless. But those who trust in the

Lord will find new strength . . .

Isaiah 40:29, 31 NLT

The large koi in our fish pond were in danger. Fresh water could not flow through the blocked pipe. I had experienced a twig in the flapper before and knew how to correct the situation. I tried as hard as I could, but the joint would not come apart, even with the help of a wrench. Austin, a young man with strong hands, experienced no success either.

The next day, I was more determined and refused defeat in the project. I prayed and asked the Lord for the strength He gave Samson. (Read about him in Judges 15.) With my small seventy-seven-year-old hands and God’s strength, the pipe joint separated with little effort on my part. Answered prayer!

Samson is just one example of a man who placed his faith in God. Hebrews, chapter 11 tells us of other men and women who had faith in God and experienced remarkable results.

Father God, I trust You to supply all the strength I need for this day. Thank you for increasing my faith as I meditate on Your Word.

I can do all things through Christ

who strengthens me.

Philippians 4:13 NKJV

Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay

