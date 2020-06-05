He gives power to the weak and
strength to the powerless. But those who trust in the
Lord will find new strength . . .
Isaiah 40:29, 31 NLT
The large koi in our fish pond were in danger. Fresh water could not flow through the blocked pipe. I had experienced a twig in the flapper before and knew how to correct the situation. I tried as hard as I could, but the joint would not come apart, even with the help of a wrench. Austin, a young man with strong hands, experienced no success either.
The next day, I was more determined and refused defeat in the project. I prayed and asked the Lord for the strength He gave Samson. (Read about him in Judges 15.) With my small seventy-seven-year-old hands and God’s strength, the pipe joint separated with little effort on my part. Answered prayer!
Samson is just one example of a man who placed his faith in God. Hebrews, chapter 11 tells us of other men and women who had faith in God and experienced remarkable results.
Father God, I trust You to supply all the strength I need for this day. Thank you for increasing my faith as I meditate on Your Word.
I can do all things through Christ
who strengthens me.
Philippians 4:13 NKJV
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay