As a child, I celebrated Easter wearing a new, handmade dress to Sunday School, and my sister and I hunted for colored eggs hidden in the snow.
The first Easter weekend began and ended much different. When the early morning hour arrived, the day progressed like any other execution day.
Three beaten, condemned criminals stumbled through the metal gate of the Antonia Fortress, down a street in Jerusalem, and out through a city gate. Jesus and two other exhausted men struggled to climb to the infamous location of many past Roman crucifixions.
At noon, fear gripped the heart of every Jewish and Roman person in Israel. An unnatural eclipse of the sun, directed by the creative hand of God, brought complete darkness across the land not for the typical three minutes but for three long, eerie hours.
At the same moment, the Jewish Temple experienced trauma in the Most Holy place as the large thick curtain concealing the altar ripped apart by the unseen hand of God. A devastating earthquake shook all the nearby mountains and valleys. From the cross, Jesus declared his ministry finished and took his last breath soon after the ninth hour.
That day, Jesus fulfilled John the Baptist’s words in John 1:29. The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look, The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!”
Jesus, with great difficulty I try to visualize Your suffering that final day. How can I ever thank You for Your sacrifice? I praise God for Your resurrection!
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay