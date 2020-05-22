“For even the Son of Man came not to be served
but to serve, and to give His
life a ransom for many.”
Mark 10:45 NKJV
Jesus understood the cost of His earthly mission. He told His disciples that He would pay the ultimate price—His life. Jesus instructed His followers to count the cost of their dedication to Him. By the end of the first century, every apostle but John experienced a horrific death as a martyr for their Lord and Savior.
The cost of our devotion to Him includes reaching out to needy people as Jesus did. The scribes and Pharisees did not want to associate with sinners and they condemned Jesus for eating with the undesirables of His day.
Lord, help me look for and use my opportunities to show compassion to people without hope for their daily needs. Most importantly, I desire to show others the way of salvation, so they will live with You in eternity.
Commit your way to the Lord,
Trust also in Him, And He shall bring it to pass.
Psalm 37:5 NKJV
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay