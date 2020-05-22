Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Juanita Paslay

“For even the Son of Man came not to be served

but to serve, and to give His

life a ransom for many.”

Mark 10:45 NKJV

Jesus understood the cost of His earthly mission. He told His disciples that He would pay the ultimate price—His life. Jesus instructed His followers to count the cost of their dedication to Him. By the end of the first century, every apostle but John experienced a horrific death as a martyr for their Lord and Savior.

The cost of our devotion to Him includes reaching out to needy people as Jesus did. The scribes and Pharisees did not want to associate with sinners and they condemned Jesus for eating with the undesirables of His day.

Lord, help me look for and use my opportunities to show compassion to people without hope for their daily needs. Most importantly, I desire to show others the way of salvation, so they will live with You in eternity.

Commit your way to the Lord,

Trust also in Him, And He shall bring it to pass.

Psalm 37:5 NKJV

Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay

