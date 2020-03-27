But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their
strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles;
they shall run, and not be weary;
and they shall walk, and not faint.
Isaiah 40:31 KJV
I ask the Lord for daily strength as I endeavor to accomplish all my goals. Usually I have a long to-do list and many days seem too short to accomplish the most important items.
Isaiah understood we become weak and tired, but in chapter 40, he declared the greatness of his God, calling Him the Creator of his personal world and the vast universe. He encouraged all Israel to trust in their God.
My everlasting Lord God never grows weak nor weary. If I determine to live my life according to His will and follow only His chosen path for my life, I shall experience blessings from the Lord now and in eternity.
Whether our Lord leads us down a path to fame or suffering, employment or unemployment, personal treasures or endless sorrow, He remains our precious Lord. We may receive only a few blessings in this life but let us concentrate on His promised eternal blessings.
All praise to God, the Father
of our Lord Jesus Christ,
who has blessed us with every spiritual
blessing in the heavenly realms . . .
Ephesians 1:3 NLT
