A Stations of the Cross devotional walk was recently established at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Fourteen individual stations were erected throughout the cemetery that encourage people to reflect on specific events in Jesus’ journey to the cross.
This project was made possible by many local individuals and organizations.
Originally, Christians walked the path in Jerusalem known as the Via Dolorosa from Pontius Pilate’s praetorium, where Jesus was condemned to death, to the hill of Calvary, where he was crucified and buried. The devotion of Stations of the Cross was later established and practiced by Catholics who could not travel to the Holy Land as a way to reflect on fourteen events that occurred on Jesus’ walk on the day of His passion.
In the early 1700s, all 14 of the Stations of the Cross in the form of paintings, statues, or icons were placed in Catholic churches as a way for people to observe this ancient practice.
The first station begins with Jesus being condemned to death and ends on the fourteenth station with Jesus’ body being laid in the tomb. At each station, the person recalls and meditates on a specific event from Jesus’ last day of life.
The stations are most commonly observed and prayed on Fridays during Lent and especially on Good Friday, the day when those actual events occurred. However, at Mt Calvary Catholic Cemetery, the devotion of recalling Jesus’ passion can be observed any time throughout the year.
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery is located about a half mile east of Shield Crest Golf Course on Highway 140 east at Pine Grove Rd.