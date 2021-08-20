Christian Paúl is a violinist and songwriter whose love for God and music has led him to share in live concerts internationally.
He was born in California, lived for several years in Argentina and Austria, and now resides again in the USA. He fell in love with the violin at the age of three.
Christian’s dream was to become a violinist in the classical world, but in 2009 he gave his life to God. During his time as a missionary in Austria, he became inspired to compose songs, and along with his college friend, Shane Smith, later founded GIVE GLORY 2 HIM Productions. They have already recorded three albums and produced scores of music videos.
Paul will perform live for free on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, 11735 Main Street. For more information, contact (541) 882-2466 or visit www.GiveGlory2Him.org.