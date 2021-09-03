Aglow Community Lighthouse
Sat., Sept. 11 Fireside Chat from 10 a.m. to noon. Theme: “Break All the Chains” with Linda Farrar; an opportunity to meet and discuss pertinent topics with friends plus short video presentation. BBQ after the gathering. Burgers, hot dogs, buns and condiments provided. Bring a dish to share. For info call Sandy at 541-591-0866. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sun., Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m. — Pastor Smith will preach on Ephesians 6:10-20: “Take Up the Whole Armor of God.” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Man” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service.”... all of you children of the most High.” (Psalms) Bookstore and library are open Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sun., Sept. 5, Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be from Genesis 31:36-55, “The Danger of Anger.” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us this Sunday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. in person. There will be NO “Livestreaming” this week. This week’s message will be presented by our missionary, Jonna. Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
On Sun., Sept. 5, we will begin our worship inside for the spoken portions of the service. If there isn’t too much smoke, we will then move to the front lawn for hymn singing and the offering. Pastor James Matichuk will be preaching on James 2:1-17. Masks are required both inside and outside. Services are streamed on Facebook Live and uploaded to our YouTube page. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Hope Lutheran Church
Worship will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider. Holy Communion served. Donuts and coffee served by the council in Luther Square Lounge after service. For more information call Hope Lutheran at 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Outdoor worship will take place in the courtyard of Klamath Lutheran Church at 9:00 on Sunday morning, along with zoom worship online. If the smoke index is 150 or above at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, outdoor worship will be cancelled and only Zoom worship will take place. Please email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for a Zoom entry.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. If you’d like to participate via Zoom, please email us at klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. David Glidden, Methodist lay minister will share a sermon titled “Harsh Words?” based on Mark 7:24-37 at the 10 a.m. service. Charles Charles will provide the music. 12570 Hwy 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Vacation Bible school Aug. 9-13 for children ages 5-13 from 8:45 to noon. Services on line and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Sept. 5, Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on Mark with his sermon “The Oppressed Delivered”, from Mark 7:31-37 at 10:30 a.m. The Lord’s Supper will be administered. A time of fellowship follows the service. Peace Memorial will host “Human Trafficking 101”, a presentation by the Klamath County task force on human trafficking, Sept 15., at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend this community awareness event. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Are you interested in becoming Catholic, or simply wanting to learn more about the Catholic faith? This is a chance to ask questions that you’ve never been able to have answered. The RCIA begins on Thurs., Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Regular services: Masses held Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s is a member of Traditional Anglican Church of America. Holy Communion is held the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church’s 11 a.m. worship service on Sat., Sept. 4, will be a presented by Church Elder, David Moore, titled “Preparing for the Latter Rain”. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. Meals and distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. View Sabbath service live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Is this the time when you feel God calling you to deepen your spiritual life? Consider attending Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA). This is an informal class where unbaptized as well as baptized Christians from other faith traditions are invited to explore the Catholic faith in community while deepening their relationship with Jesus. RCIA classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Call Vic Scaravilli at 541-884-6905 or St. Pius at 541-884-4242 for information. Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit our Facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.