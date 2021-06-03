Revered Sam Sweg will preach in Klamath Falls June 11-12 at Life Community Church.
Sweg was severely wounded as a U.S. Marine in combat. He said that Jesus Christ visited him and changed his life, telling him to preach the gospel.
Sam Sweg Ministry describes itself as a "dynamic prophetic" ministry. It is about helping people experience the love and power of God.
All are welcome. The events are Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at Life Community Church, 937 Washington Street. For info, contact Ann Hall at 541-891-9647 or email contact@lifecommunitychurch.biz.