A reception to honor Matthew and Rachel Hoffman, who will be moving with their family to Pensacola, Florida, in the near future, will be held in the Parish Hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Sunday, October 10, from 4-6 p.m.
The reception is an opportunity for friends to bid a fond farewell to the Hoffmans, who have been an integral part of the musical, theatrical and cultural communities in the Klamath Basin over the past 20 years.
Light snacks, finger foods, cookies and drinks will be available at the reception, where the wearing of masks is recommended.
Matthew Hoffman, who grew up and attended schools here in Klamath Falls, has been the musical director and principal organist at Sacred Heart for the past several years. He is also a multi-talented musician who plays more than a dozen instruments and who was a member of the Esquire Jazz Orchestra.
Hoffman also taught music, band, orchestra and choir at The Triad School for several years before becoming director of music at Sacred Heart. More recently, he has been employed at Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
He is also responsible for an extended series of cultural and religious musical concerts and events at Sacred Heart, working frequently with Suzanne Stewart, a musical colleague and co-performer.
At the Ross Ragland Theater, Hoffman served as the orchestra conductor for the community musical productions of Oklahoma!, Hello, Dolly!, Guys And Dolls and Carousel. He also served as the conductor of two different presentations of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana there.
Onstage at the Ragland, he was seen as “the Beast” in Beauty And The Beast, as a member of the barbershop quartet in The Music Man and as “Inspector Javert” in Les Miserables.
Rachel Hoffman has also been actively involved in a variety of different theatrical productions, including both dramatic and musical productions, at the Ross Ragland Theater and at the Linkville Playhouse.
The Hoffmans have three children, two of whom are grown. Their son, Peyton, will be making the move with them to Pensacola, Florida, where his father has accepted a position as director of music at a large Catholic church there.