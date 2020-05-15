“What do you want Me to do for you?”
Mark 10:51 NKJV
Jesus invited people to follow Him if they wanted spiritual rest. Some men, like the rich man who loved his money too much, declined the invitation saying, “No” to Jesus’ appeal.
One day Bartimaeus from Jericho received his invitation. Blind, probably from birth, he sat at his usual place along the roadside begging for food and money. A large group of people following Jesus passed by the blind man.
Bartimaeus had heard of the healing power and reputation of Jesus. He addressed Jesus as the Son of David and cried out for mercy. Jesus heard his plea for help, called to him, then gave him what he asked for—his sight. Bartimaeus, full of joy and thanksgiving, joined the parade of followers going to Jerusalem.
One day Jesus told the crowd, “If you want to be My follower, you must turn from your selfish ways, take up your cross daily, and follow Me.” (Luke 9:23 NLT)
How far will we follow Jesus? To the next town or to the cross?
I will praise You, O Lord, with my whole heart;
I will tell of all Your marvelous works.
Psalm 9:1 NKJV
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay