Aglow Community Lighthouse
For info call Sandy at 541-591-0866. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Yard sale 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday for Mission in Africa. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Smith will preach on Hebrews 4:9-16: “Our great high priest gives us rest.” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. “Probation after death” is the subject of this week’s sermon “now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept” 1 Corinthians. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service at 10:30 am. at 6630 Alva Ave.and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin Street. Following local COVID-19 guidelines. To join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Series in Genesis continues at 10:45 a.m. Message from Genesis 37:12-36, “Bound in slavery.” Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244 for information. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian Church
Worship at 10 a.m. in person or livestreamed on klamathfpc.com. This week’s message is on: Operation Christmas Child. Nov. 7 kicks off worship and Sunday school, registration at 10 a.m. followed by all church potluck. Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
Service at 10:30 a.m., live and on Facebook. Pastor James will preach on “A faith that makes us whole.” Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran Church
Services at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). with Pastor Lou Schnieder. Sunday school at 10 a.m., and bring you pets for blessing of the animals at 10 a.m. on church lawn. Adult bible study Thursday at 3 p.m. at Luther Square Lounge. For more information call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Community activities: Lutheran food bank at Klamath Lutheran Church on Monday Oct. 25. Two more weeks to bring in new children’s pajamas for Quota club and fill the food barrel for the food bank; also take a Thanksgiving dinner grocery sack and fill it.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Service at 10 a.m. with Zoom option. Email church for Zoom access: klamathlutheran@gmail.com. Masks and social distancing are necessary for a safe worship. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. If you’d like to participate via Zoom, please email us at klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Merrill Presbyterian
Sunday modern worship hour and school at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Liz Arakelian sermon is “Living hope”. Scripture reading is 2 Samuel 7:8-17 and Mark 10:46-52. Upcoming events: Trunk or Treat Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m; harvest dinner Nov. 14, 2-5:30 p.m. for $12; Operation Christmas Child boxes due Nov. 21. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. David Glidden, Methodist lay minister, will share a sermon titled “Blind hope” based on Mark 10:17-31. Charles Charles will provide the music. At 4 p.m., Charles Charles and Tyler Hietkamp will perform a free musical concert. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday followed by fellowship. EPC lay pastor Mike McCandless will provide the mesage. Adult study group at 9 a.m. Sunday. Fall workday Monday at 9 a.m. Women’s Missionary Group Board meets 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Sermons and devotional aides via Facebook page or peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Regular services: Masses held Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s is a member of Traditional Anglican Church of America. Holy Communion is held the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship service Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Osborne message on “Let’s have a feast.” View service live on YouTube. Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals available and community service will be distribute products at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit our Facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.