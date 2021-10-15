Aglow Community Lighthouse
For info call Sandy at 541-591-0866. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Smith will preach on Mark 9:30-37: “Two kinds of greatness.” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Doctrine of Atonement” is the subject of this week’s sermon at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service. “Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him. — Proverbs Bookstore and library open Wednesdays from noon to 4:00 pm. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service at 10:30 am. at 6630 Alva Ave.and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin Street. Following local COVID-19 guidelines. To join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Series in Genesis continues at 10:45 a.m. Message from Genesis 37;1-11, “Little Dreamer.” Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. Call 541-633-9244 for information. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian Church
Worship at 10 a.m. in person or livestreamed on klamathfpc.com. This week’s message is on:
John 11:1-5, 30-45 “The Love of Jesus. November 7 is our kick off with Worship & Sunday School, registration: 10 a.m. until whenever, Followed by: all church potluck and fun things for kids! Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
On Sunday, October 17, we will worship inside and then hope to move outside for singing of hymns, weather permitting. David Glidden will preach on Mark 10:35-45. All are welcome. Masks required both inside and out. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship Services: 8:30 Heritage worship; 11:00 Contemporary Worship. Both services will be led by Pastor Lou Schneider. Social/coffee hour is on hold until further notice. Sunday school at 10:15 a.m.; Wednesday Confirmation at 6 p.m. and youth group after; Thursday adult bible study at 3 p.m. at Luther Square Lounge. For more information call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road. Saturday, Oct. 9: October Fall Fest at Hope Community Center. Menu includes brats, red cabbage, salads, tri-tip, potatoes, strudel and beverages. Cost $20 for adults, $10 children. Entertainment provided (Dan Neubauer) and basket auction.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Service at 10 a.m. Email church for Zoom option at klamathlutheran@gmail.com. for access. Masks and social distancing required. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. If you’d like to participate via Zoom, please email us at klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Merrill Presbyterian
Sunday worship hour and school at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Liz Arakelian sermon is “What must I do?” Scripture reading is Exodus 20:1-5; Mark 10:17-31. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. Rob Izzet will share a sermon titled “Walk this Way” based on Ephesians 4:17-32. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on Mark this Sunday with “The Transfiguration” from Mark 9:2-13. Worship services begin at 10:30 am. A time of fellowship follows the service. The adult study group concludes its study of Joshua at 9:00 a.m. The Theology on Tap study group meets Monday at 6 p.m. to continue its study of The Truth Project. Sermons and devotional aides via Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Regular services: Masses held Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s is a member of Traditional Anglican Church of America. Holy Communion is held the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship service Saturday at 11 a.m. with Head Elder, Fabio Ribera.
Adult and children’s Sabbath school classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Meals will be available and Community Service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Wednesday evening worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. {/div}You may view the Sabbath service live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit our Facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.