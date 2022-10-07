Bahai of Klamath Falls
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple
Regular mass at 10:30 a.m., Sunday. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m. evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, service at 10 a.m. Location: 310 S. Chiloquin Road
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Phone number is 541-884-1653. Location: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us Sunday mornings, in person or online at our YouTube channel through our website, kfnazarene.org at 10:45 a.m. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive.
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Road.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Crossover
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. service on Sundays, at Rachel’s School of Dance. For information, call 541-891-0477. Location: 638 Klamath Ave.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Oct. 9, we continue our series in the Gospel of John at 10:45 a.m. with the message “Spiritual Sight Brings Responsibility,” from John 9:18-43. Open and interactive Bible study will be at 9:45 a.m. We welcome all to come worship with us. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244 for more information. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian
We invite everyone to join us for our 10 a.m. Sunday service, titled “The Glory of Mission," from scripture John 17:13-19. Sermons can be attended in-person or live, on klamathfpc.com. Location: 601 Pine St.
First United Methodist
On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m., Ken Usher’s sermon will be based on scripture reading Psalm 8. Services are in-person or streamed live at www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC. All are welcome. Location: 230 N. 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont St
Friends Church
We are an open, diverse, and affirming Quaker Meeting. Everyone is welcome. Worship begins at 10 a.m. The first Sunday of every month is unprogrammed worship; other Sundays are semi-programmed. A Zoom option is also available by emailing klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Visit our website or Facebook page for more information. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Call 541-883-2200 for more information. Regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran
Sunday, Oct. 9, Heritage worship at 8:30 a.m., followed by Contemporary service at 11 a.m. Between services, coffee/social hour in fellowship hall and Sunday School in Tiny Hopefuls room. At 10 a.m., Blessing of the Pets will be held in front of church. "Well-behaved" pets and owners invited. Mondays, youth group and confirmation class begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, adult Bible study at 3 p.m in Luther Square Lounge. Octoberfest will be on Oct. 15. Location: 2314 Homedale Rd
Keno Christian Church
The public is invited to attend a week of presentations by speakers from various relief and development missions around the world. Presentations will be held Oct. 9 through Oct. 15 at the Keno Christian Church. The first speaker will begin at regular service on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m., followed by another speaker that evening at the potluck, starting at 6 p.m. Jeff Green will speak remotely via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. A continental breakfast will precede him at 10 a.m. Carolee Hamilton will speak on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Troy and Alisa Sherman will begin their presentation at 10:30 a.m. Location: 15210 Riveredge Road, Keno
Klamath Falls Friends
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome! To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. 6th St.
Klamath Lutheran
Welcome to worship at Klamath Lutheran Church on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Visit klamathlutheran.org for access code to zoom services. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
Worship and Sunday school for Oct. 9 is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon title is “Pergamum - Hold Fast,” from scripture Numbers 24:10-14; Revelation 2:12-17. Wednesday, there will be a potluck at 6 p.m., followed by Revelation Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study on Jonah is Thursday morning, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Food Connection will be on Friday at the church from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Potato Festival, Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, Church booth will be selling potato soup, baked potatoes, drinks and desserts inside the Civic Center. Trunk or Treat will be Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at church. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
10 a.m. service Sunday. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
New Life Christian
Services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to Tenth Street and Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
On Sundays, we offer Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for all ages; 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace; and a 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesdays, at 10 a.m., ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Aaron Beaty continues his sermon series on Paul’s first letter to Timothy, with his message “Instructions to the Church I” from I Timothy 5:1-8. Joyce King and Chris Benjamin offer a special music duet. A time of fellowship will follow service. The Women's Group will hold a rummage sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays, at 8 a.m. Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3 to 4 p.m.) and Sundays, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
Seventh-Day Adventist
Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m., the worship message will be “Proverbs 4,” presented by Head Elder, Fabio Rivera. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals will be available and community service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies Monday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Augustine Catholic
Location: 905 E. Front St., Merrill
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Location: 1211 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Join us Sunday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. in person at the Friends Church or via Zoom. The service is titled "Thoughts on the termination and restoration of the Klamath Tribes," presented by Public Relations Manager for Klamath Tribes, Tupper Taylor, and Attorney / City Councilor, Phil Studenberg. A short video, "We're still here," will be played with discussion to follow. For information about church and services, visit https://uufkc.com. For Zoom link, email klamathuu@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
WestSide Community Church
Regularly scheduled Sunday services begin at 5:05 p.m. For more information, please call John Culver at (503) 260-8746. Location: 6601 Tingley Lane