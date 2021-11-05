Aglow Community Lighthouse
Monthly “fireside chats” to share and listen. Next is Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, social time begins at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after. Subject is “Having a thankful, joyful attitude of gratitude.” For info call 541-591-0866. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Smith will preach on Hebrews 9:24-28: “Christ will appear a second time.” Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. “Adam and the fallen man” is sermon subject. "...we are risen, and stand upright." Psalms. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service at 10:30 am. at 6630 Alva Ave. and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin Street. Following local COVID-19 guidelines. To join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
10-11 a.m. service at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Series in Genesis continues at 10:45 a.m. Message from Genesis 39:1-23, “Omnipresent.” Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian Church
Worship at 10 a.m. in person or livestreamed on klamathfpc.com. This week’s message is on: The love of Jesus PT2. Nov. 7 kicks off worship and Sunday school, registration at 10 a.m. followed by all church potluck and fun things for kids. Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
Service at 10:30 a.m., live and on Facebook, YouTube. Guest preacher Rev. Karen Little will preach on "What's in a question?" Social distancing, masked required. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran Church
Service at 9:45 a.m. with services live on YouTube and Facebook. For information call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Ongoing community service projects: Final week to donate new pajamas for foster children (Quota Club project), food for the Lutheran food bank, and Thanksgiving gift bags which will be donated to the local food banks.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Service at 10 a.m. with Zoom option. Call 541-884-3452 for link to attend. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. Sixth.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Avenue, Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
Modern worship hour and school at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Liz Arakelian sermon: "Given for you." Harvest dinner Nov. 14, 2-5:30 p.m. for $12; Operation Christmas Child boxes due Nov. 21. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. Barbara Dehlinger, Presbyterian lay minister, will share a sermon titled “All saints.” Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday followed by fellowship. Pastor Aaron Beaty will provide the message on “Unity in the midst of diversity.” Adult study group at 9 a.m. Sunday. Women's Missionary Group's annual Fall Bazaar is Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sermons and devotional aides via Facebook or peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Regular services: Masses held Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call Paul for information at 541-884-4566 or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship service Saturday at 11 a.m. with William Paul. View service live on YouTube. Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals available and community service will distribute products at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday evening worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit our Facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
10:30 a.m. services via Zoom. November theme: "Holding history." Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service or visit Facebook page.