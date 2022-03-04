Aglow Community Lighthouse
Monthly “fireside chats” to share and listen. Next event is March 12, 10 a.m. to noon with lunch after. Includes presentation by leadership team member Di Anna Depew on “Spontaneity — do you trust me?” Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 AM. Sermon — “Jesus Overcame the Tempter for Us.”Wednesday Lenten Services at 1:30 p.m. through April 6: “The Seven Words from the Cross.” Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at 6630 Alva Ave, and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin St.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover
10-11 a.m. service at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday Service at 10:45 a.m., with message on John 1:4-14, “The Word became flesh.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian
10 a.m. Sunday service in person or live on klamathfpc.com. Message is “Another advocate” from John 14:15-26. Location: 601 Pine St., klamathfpc.com.
First United Methodist
Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. in sanctuary. Pastor James’ sermon is on “Ordinary Lives can be Holy.” Throughout Lent we will use Worship
Design Studio’s “Good Enough: Embracing the Imperfections of Life and
Faith.” Elementary Sunday School begins at 9:15. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran
Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. (heritage) and 11 a.m. (contemporary) with coffee/social hour between. Second service on Youtube, Facebook pages. Youth group 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Hope Community Center. Women’s brown bag lunch and Bible study on Monday. Adult Bible study 3 p.m. Thursday at Luther Square Lounge. Men’s breakfast and Bible study, 8 a.m. Saturday at Upper Deck Restaurant. For info call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran
Worship 10 a.m. on Sunday, first Sunday in Lent, also on Zoom. Go to klamathlutheran.org for access code. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Klamath Falls Friends
Meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. Sixth.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Avenue, Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
9:30 a.m. Sunday worship and school. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon “Life Reorientation.” Scripture reading is Psalm 130 and Mark 3: 20-35. Lent Bible Study is starting Wednesday, March 9; it will be about “The last events in the life of Jesus.” Women’s bible study 10 a.m. Thursday; men’s study and breakfast 7:30 a.m. Saturday, all at church. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill. All are welcome at any time.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
David Glidden, Methodist lay leader, will share a sermon titled “Devil said What?” based on Luke 4:1-13 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Charles Charles will present the music.
New Life Christian
Service at 10 a.m.; coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to 10th and Main in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace, 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Services at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Beaty on “Who is the Christ?” from Mark 12:35-40, followed by fellowship. “Fanny Crosby: The Hymn Writer” musical celebration is 11 a.m. Saturday; adult study group meets 9 a.m. Sunday. Theology on Tap study group meets 6 p.m. Monday. Visit peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3-4 p.m.) and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist
The Seventh-day Adventist Church’s 11:00 a.m. worship service on Saturday, March 5, will include the message presented by Pastor Jim Osborne.
11 a.m. service Saturday with message by Jim Osborne. Adult and children’s classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals available and community service will distribute supplies 5:30 p.m. Monday; evening worship 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Augustine Catholic
Annual turkey and ham dinner Feb. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at parish hall. Meal includes entree, drinks, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, relish tray, cake. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for children under 12. Location: 905 E. Front, Merrill.
St. Barnabas
Annual Shrove Tuesday pancake feed March 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bonanza Community Center, next to the Bonanza Library. Proceeds will go to Bonanza Cares to help those in need of assistance.
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. abd Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community
Regular service Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit Facebook page. Location: Midland Grange Hall, 6601 Tingley Lane.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. This Sunday’s service will explore how the Unitarian Universalists adopted the flaming chalice as its symbol, and delve into how that symbol expresses our freedom of faith. For a Zoom link please email uufkc@gmail.com. For additional information see: http://www.uukfalls.org.