WestSide Community Church will provide its 13th Annual “Living Nativity” on Dec. 12-13 from 4-7 p.m. each day at Mountain Valley Gardens, according to a news release.
The event is free and ppen to the public. Participants in this Walk-Through-Exhibit will be able to see and hear the Christmas Story portrayed. This year’s theme is “Come to Bethlehem and See,” from Luke 2:8-18.
Wearing a face mask/shield is required and COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Westside Community Church, which regularly meets at the Midland Grange Hall on Sunday Evenings at 5:05 p.m., will hold its Sunday Worship Service in “Bethlehem” at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13. The Basin community is invited to attend. Please dress warmly, bring lawn chairs, and wear face coverings.
Mountain Valley Gardens is located at 4800 Washburn Way in Klamath Falls. For additional information about the church and about coming church events during the Advent season call 541-591-4990. Or visit us at Facebook.com/WestSideCommnityChurchNazarene or www.klamathwestside.com