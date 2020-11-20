During the 2020 Christmas season, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to encourage people to “Light the World,” albeit in a different form this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The theme of this year’s Christmas campaign is to “Light the World One by One,” and all members of the community are invited to participate.
From Dec. 1-25, a daily service calendar features simple and personal ways to reach out and serve others. For 2020 the calendar has been modified so that service suggestions are safe as well as engaging. A downloadable calendar will be available on www.LightTheWorld.org.
As in past years, people can still opt in to receive daily text and email reminders to serve. These prompts will include ways to safely serve from home or deliver things to others. Text reminders will be available in the United States and Canada, and email reminders will be available worldwide.