Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Klamath Falls LDS Church to fast for rain Sept. 26
Many cultures and religions practice fasting. Fasting is when a person goes without food or water for a period of time while appealing to a higher being for a blessing.
The local leaders of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are designating Sunday, September 26, as a day of fasting in regards to the current multi-year drought which is having a devastating impact on the Klamath Basin and nearby communities.
This Sunday, as a community and people of faith, let us all unite in and fast for the heavens to open for moisture in the coming months. Together we can petition God to bring an abundance of moisture to our mountains, streams, rivers, reservoirs, and lakes. There are many in our communities whose livelihoods depend on and will benefit directly from precious water resources which are now in such short supply.
Fasting has been a practice of the prophets of God and members of His Church since ancient times. In Old Testament times, Moses and Elijah fasted (see Exodus 34:28; 1 Kings 19:8). For the Israelites, fasting was often used for certain occasions or for divine assistance. In New Testament times, Jesus Christ fasted 40 days and 40 nights in preparation for His ministry (see Matthew 4:1–4). He taught His disciples about the power and importance of fasting.
Fasting for a special purpose remains a practice of many religions today. Let us all abstain from food and drink for two meals, 24 hours, or whatever amount your health allows. While going without food and drink take the time to ponder, meditate, or pray regarding our current circumstances.
These are extraordinary times. Let all of Klamath County and the surrounding areas join together in a special fast on Sunday September 26.