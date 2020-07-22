Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath Falls Friends Church announced that Anthony Kirk, M. Div., will be joining them as their full-time pastor starting August 1.

Pastor Kirk will be journeying to Klamath Falls from Richmond, Indiana, where he recently graduated from Earlham School of Religion.

Originally from a rural farming community in Michigan, he moved to Richmond and while attending seminary, was called to pastoral ministry. He recently completed an internship as assistant pastor at Richmond First Friends Meeting before graduating in May.

