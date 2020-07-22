Klamath Falls Friends Church announced that Anthony Kirk, M. Div., will be joining them as their full-time pastor starting August 1.
Pastor Kirk will be journeying to Klamath Falls from Richmond, Indiana, where he recently graduated from Earlham School of Religion.
Originally from a rural farming community in Michigan, he moved to Richmond and while attending seminary, was called to pastoral ministry. He recently completed an internship as assistant pastor at Richmond First Friends Meeting before graduating in May.