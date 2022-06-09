Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Location: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Location: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 6630 Alva Ave, and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin St. Visitors are always welcome. Locations: 6630 Alva Ave and 501 Martin St.
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Crossover
10-11 a.m. service at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, June 12, we welcome everyone to our service on the Gospel of John at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be ”John 5:30-47 The Heresy of Self-love” Open and interactive Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian
We invite everyone to join us for our 10 a.m. Sunday service in person or live on klamathfpc.com. This week’s message is ”The Great Mentor” John 16:12-15. Location: 601 Pine St.
First United Methodist
On Trinity Sunday, June 12, Jean Freeman will be preaching. Scripture lessons are Psalm 8 and John 16:12-15. Sunday School for elementary children is at 9:15 a.m. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Call 541-883-2200 for more information. Regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran
Sundays, 8:30 a.m., we have heritage worship with communion; at 10 a.m., children’s Sunday school and coffee-social hour in the fellowship hall; at 11 a.m., we have contemporary worship with communion. On Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., we have our youth group/confirmation. On Thursdays, at 3:30 p.m., we offer adult Bible study in the Luther Square Lounge. For info call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Falls Friends
Worship at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome! To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. Sixth.
Klamath Lutheran
Sundays, 10 a.m. worship service with coffee hour following. Visit klamathlutheran.org for access code to zoom services. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Avenue, Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
Worship and Sunday School on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Worship has been moved indoors due to rain. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon is sermon title is, “God is in Charge” and the scripture reading is Genesis 41:37-43; Ephesians 1:3-14. Vacation Bible School is June 20-23, 1:15 to 4 p.m. “Celebrating God’s Greatness” is the theme. You can register at www.MerrillPC.org Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
David Glidden, Methodist lay minister will share a sermon titled “Eye the Prize” based on John 14:8-17, 25-17 at the 10 a.m. service. Music will be provided by Charles Charles. Everyone is welcome. Location: 12570 Hwy 39
New Life Christian
Service at 10 a.m. Coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to Tenth Street and Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace, 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his sermon series on Mark this Sunday, May 29. This week’s title is “Peter Denies Jesus” from Mark 14:66-72. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. A time of fellowship follows the services. The monthly Crafting Group will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays, at 8 a.m. Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3-4 p.m.) and Sundays, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
Seventh Day Adventist
Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m., sermon will be presented by Elder Fabio Rivera. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals available and community service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies Monday at 5:30 p.m. Evening worship Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Augustine Catholic
Location: 905 E. Front, Merrill.
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Join us Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. in person at the Friends Church or Via Zoom. The service will be hosted by Cheryle who will present on the theme ‘Celebrating Blessings’ and talk about the question: “Is it helpful to count Your blessings?” For more information or a Zoom link, email uufkc@gmail.com and visit http://www.uukfalls.org. Location: 1918 Oregon Avenue