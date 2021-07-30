Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. The next is July 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments and visiting at 9:30 a.m. The theme will be “Freedom.” Following the meeting, people can stay for lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Showing two short films: “The Blessing Pot: A Vision of Love” and “Fishers”, followed by a short sermon, “The Promise” from Pastor Rich. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Smith will preach on Ephesians 4:1-16: “Keep the Unity of the Spirit.” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Truth” is the subject of Sunday’s sermon at the 10:30 a.m. service, considering Jeremiah 22:29: “O earth, earth, earth, hear the word of the Lord.” Bookstore and library open Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Location: 806 Oak. Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Service at 10:45 a.m. Series on Genesis continues with Genesis 29:1-35, “Reaping What We have Sowed.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Location: 7451 South 6th St, Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 for information.
First Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. in person or at klamathfpc.com via livestreaming button. Message is on The Gospel of John — “The Gentleness of Jesus.” Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
On Sunday, August 1, Pastor James will preach the first in a series of sermons on “Prophetic Hope in a Hopeless World.” The series will focus on the prophets Isaiah (August 1), Jeremiah (August 8), Ezekiel (August 15), and Daniel (August 22). Worship will begin inside and will then move outside for singing of hymns and communion. Services are streamed on Facebook Live and uploaded to our You Tube channel. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Hope Hope Lutheran Church
Heritage service Sunday at 8:30 a.m., contemporary at 11 a.m., both are Holy Communion services presided by Pastor Lou Schneider. Second service recorded. Between services coffee at Luther Square Lounge. Sunday School resumes in the fall. Info on Vacation Bible School coming soon. Monday, August 2nd Women’s Bible study, held in Luther Square Lounge at noon. Lunch (bring your own) followed by a short business meeting and a Bible study from the book, Women of the Bible Speak. For more information call Hope Lutheran at 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Outdoor worship will take place in the courtyard of Klamath Lutheran Church at 9:00 on Sunday morning, along with zoom worship online. If the smoke index is 150 or above at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, outdoor worship will be cancelled and only zoom worship will take place. Please email klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for a zoom entry.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends (Quaker) Church will meet at 10:00 am on Sunday, Aug.1. Pastor Anthony Kirk has resigned his position and returned to the Midwest. KFF meetings will be primarily unprogrammed as we discern our direction forward. The Center for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority recommend that both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons wear masks while indoors. This does include our Meetings for Worship. Masks will be available. Sunday service Zoom link email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. Service at 10 a.m. Larry Wagner will share a sermon titled “The Bread of Life” based on Exodus 16:2-4, 9-15. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Hwy 39.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Worship services at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Aaron Beaty’s sermon series on Mark continues with “The Mission of the Twelve” from Mark 6:7-29. Service will include administering of The Lord’s Supper. Fellowship time follows the service. Items for the August 13th and 14th rummage sale are being accepted. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 South Sixth St., contact 541-884-5057.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Masses held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday at 8 a.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 presented by Church Elder, David Moore, titled “Teach Us Lord”. Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m., adults and children. Meals available and community service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Worship at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.