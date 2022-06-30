Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple
10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Avenue
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, service at 10 a.m. Location: 310 South Chiloquin Road
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class class at 10:45 a.m. “Basic Bible Teachings” class meets on Thursdays, at 7 p.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Location: 127 North Spring Street
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Avenue
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Services at 9 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; and 11 a.m. Sunday at 501 Martin Street. Visitors are always welcome. Location: 6630 Alva Avenue
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 South Chiloquin Road
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Avenue
Crossover
10-11 a.m. service Sunday at Rachel’s School of Dance. For information, call 541-891-0477. Location: 638 Klamath Avenue
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, July 3, we continue our series in the Gospel of John with ”John 6:16-29 Jesus within the Storms of Life,” at 10:45 a.m. Open and interactive Bible study will be at 9:45 a.m. We welcome all to come worship with us. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244 for more information. Location: 7451 South Sixth Street
First Presbyterian
We invite everyone to join us for our 10 a.m. Sunday service in person or live on klamathfpc.com. This week’s message is ”Christian Atheist Introduction “I believe in God but....” based on Galations 3:26-4:9. Location: 601 Pine Street
First United Methodist
On Sunday, July 3, Pastor James will continue a sermon series on The Lord’s Prayer. Scriptures are Mark 1:14-16 and Matthew 6:5-13. Communion will be served. Elementary Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Location: 230 North Tenth Street
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont Street
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Call 541-883-2200 for more information. Regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Location: 1007 Pine Street
Hope Lutheran
Sunday worship will be at 9:45 a.m., followed by social hour and children’s Sunday school. Men’s bible study will resume in the fall, and women’s bible study and brown bag lunch will be August 1, at noon. On July 8, there will be a parking lot sale, sponsored by Quota Club, starting at 9 a.m. On July 31, there will be a potluck after Sunday worship. For info call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road
Klamath Falls Friends
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome! To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Avenue
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 South Sixth Street
Klamath Lutheran
Sundays, 10 a.m. worship service with coffee hour following. Visit klamathlutheran.org for access code to zoom services. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 South First Avenue, Chiloquin
Merrill Presbyterian
Worship and Sunday School on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.MerrillPC.org Location: 210 West Second Street, Merrill
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
Barbara Dehlinger, Presbyterian Lay Minister, will share a sermon titled “Past Depression” based on 2 Kings 2:1-2, 6-14; Psalms 77:1-2, 11-20; Galatiatians 5:1, 13-25; and Luke 9:51-62 at the 10 a.m. service Sunday. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39
New Life Christian
Services at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to Tenth Street and Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
On Sundays, we offer Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for all ages; 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace; and a 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesdays, at 10 a.m., ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile Street
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Sunday, July 3, Pastor Aaron Beaty will present his sermon ”Jesus’s Death and Burial” from Mark 15:33-47. Special music will be a rendition of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. A time of fellowship will follow. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 South Sixth Street
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays, at 8 a.m. Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3 to 4 p.m.) and Sundays, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High Street
Seventh-Day Adventist
Saturday, July 2, at 11 a.m., the sermon will be, “A Resurrected Heart,” presented by Pastor Sarel Smit. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals available and Community Service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies Monday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main Street
St. Augustine Catholic
Location: 905 E. Front, Merrill
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Location: 1211 Main Street
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Avenue
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
For information about church and services, visit http://www.uukfalls.org. Location: 1918 Oregon Avenue
WestSide Community Church
Regularly scheduled Sunday services begin at 5:05 p.m. For more information, please call John Culver at (503) 260-8746. Location: 6601 Tingley Lane