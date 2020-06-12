My library is a special place of prayer. I can shut the door, ignore the phone, and read my collection of commentaries and prayer lists along with my favorite Bible translations.
Jesus had favorite places to commune with His Father—alone in a garden, alone on a mountain. Sometimes He prayed all night concerning serious matters.
The disciples, knowing how Jesus disapproved of the Pharisees’ methods, wanted to know how they should pray. Jesus, pleased to answer their question, gave specific instructions concerning prayer—go away by yourself, shut the door behind you, and pray to your Father in private.
Jesus gave the disciples a well-known outline for prayer in Matthew 6:9-13.
- Address God as our heavenly Father;
- Give honor and reverence to Him;
- Tell Him we desire His Kingdom to rule our hearts and lives;
- Desire to accomplish His divine will;
- Pray for our physical and spiritual nourishment;
- Confess our sins and ask forgiveness as we forgive others;
- Pray for strength to resist temptations;
- Seek deliverance from the evil one.
Heavenly Father, all power and glory belong to You. May my words and thoughts always be pleasing to You.
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay