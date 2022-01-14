Aglow Community Lighthouse
Monthly “fireside chats” to share and listen. January chat canceled due to rising weather conditions and safety of the people. Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Glenn Smith on “The Lord of glory is present to bless us.” Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at 6630 Alva Ave. and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin Street.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Combine Church
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
10-11 a.m. service at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday Service at 10:45 a.m., continuing series on Genesis with 45:1-24, “Disclosure.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian Church
10 a.m. Sunday service in person or live on klamathfpc.com. Message is “The glory in the cross” from John 12:27-35. Location: 601 Pine St.
First United Methodist Church
Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. in sanctuary. Human Relations Day, Byron Beach will give message on Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 and Matthew. Social distancing, masks required. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
A new church in Klamath Falls. Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. (heritage) and 11 a.m. (contemporary) with communion at both. In between services: coffee, social hour. Saturday, Jan. 15 men’s breakfast and bible study at 8 a.m., fellowship hall. Receiving new members Jan. 30. Youth group Monday at 6:30 at Hope Community Center; church council 6 p.m. Tuesday; book club on Zoom 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; and Bible Study 3 p.m. Thursday. Please wear masks during services. For information call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Worship 10 a.m. on Sunday on Zoom only, due to omicron surge. Go to klamathlutheranchurch.org for access, or call 541-884-3452. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. Sixth.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Avenue, Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
9:30 a.m. Sunday worship and school. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon “The call” on Jeremiah 1:4-10 and Mark 1:14-28. Men’s breakfast and study is 7:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in fireside room, also a 6 p.m. Jan. 19 potluck and bible study at church. Women’s bible study 10 a.m. Thursday on “Jesus the one and only.” Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. when Steve Mark will share sermon “Mother Mary said” based on John 2:1-11. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Beaty on “Jesus cleanses the temple” from Mark 11: 15-20, followed by fellowship. Adult study group meets at 9 a.m. Sunday; theology group 6 p.m. Monday discusses “The truth project.” Visit peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Regular services: Masses Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3-4 p.m.) and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
11 a.m. service Saturday will include getting acquainted feature. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals available and community service will distribute products supplies 5:30 p.m. Monday; Evening worship 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. abd Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community Church
Regular service Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit Facebook page. Location: Midland Grange Hall, 6601 Tingley Lane.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. January’s theme: Living with intention. Bill Martin from Mount Shasta will offer a service via Zoom titled: “Present moment living as the key to contentment and to “wu-wei” — “effortless action.” Information: uukfalls.org.