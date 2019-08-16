MALIN — A benefit concert for the Broadway Theater and Basin Youth for Christ featuring the band I Am They will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, according to a news release.
The group’s folk/rock style of music has earned them multiple hits in Christian music including their current song “Scars,” which has been ranking high on the Christian Top 40 songs list.
Originating in Carson City, Nevada, I Am They has roots as a worship team based out of a community of various area churches, according to the group’s website.
The group, made up of Abbie Parker (vocals/harmonium), Jon McConnell (vocals/guitar/keys), Matt Hein (vocals/guitar/mandolin), Justin Shinn (keys/banjo) and Sara Palmer (drums) represent I Am they – inspired by the book of John, chapter 17.
“In that chapter,” shares Sara Palmer, “Jesus is praying for his disciples and refers to them as ‘they.’ He’s praying and saying things like, ‘Sanctify them. Make them holy. They are not of the world because I am not of the world.’
“He’s really interceding for his disciples. We are disciples of Christ and being disciples is just as important today as it was back then. We’re still here for the same purpose on the same mission with the same calling, bringing people to the Lord and spreading the news of the Gospel to people. We really wanted to incorporate that into our mission as a band, saying that anybody who is a believer in Christ is a ‘They.’ They are a disciple as well, so we can stand together in that and really bring people into the ‘I AM THEY’ family because we are all family in Christ.”
Tickets for I Am They’s performance are available at itickets.com. General admission is $25 per person. Group prices are available for groups of 15-plus at $20 per person. A portion of the proceeds will benefit further improvement to the historic Broadway Theater in Malin.
The theater is an intimate setting with only 300 seats. Tickets are selling fast and those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase in advance.
For more information, call 541-892-7892 or visit the Broadway Theater Facebook page.