Take my hand, take my whole life too
For I can’t help falling in love with you.
Do the above words sound familiar? Your answer might depend on your age. Elvis Presley performed this ballad in the 1961 film Blue Hawaii. This song, written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss, is a love song by a man to his sweetheart.
Amazingly, we sang this chorus at church recently. We sang these lines as the final hymn of worship to the Lord.
Read these words again: Take my hand, take my whole life too, for I can’t help falling in love with you. As we sang those lines softly to the Lord, we made a commitment to give our hands, all our activities, and our total life to God as a demonstration of our love.
Now read the lines once more, but with a different emphasis: The Lord invites you to take His hand, to live a life of holiness through the power of His Holy Spirit. He loved us to the highest degree when He died on a cross to redeem us from our sins. He paid the ultimate price because He loves us with unwavering mercy.
”For God so loved the world,
that He gave His only begotten Son,
that whoever believes in Him
should not perish but have everlasting life.”
John 3:16 NKJV
Excerpt from “As The Deer” ©2018 by Juanita Turner Paslay