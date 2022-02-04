Aglow Community Lighthouse
Monthly “fireside chats” to share and listen. Next event is Feb. 12, includes presentation by Kathy Rojo on “God’s unconditional love.” Location: 4022 Delaware Ave.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple
10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran
Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Glenn Smith on Luke 5:1-11, “Behold the glory of Jesus, the savior.” Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us online, Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m., Wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Service at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at 6630 Alva Ave. and 9 and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin Street.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover
10-11 a.m. service at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday Service at 10:45 a.m., continuing series on Genesis with 48:1-22, “Undeserved grace.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian
10 a.m. Sunday service in person or live on klamathfpc.com. Message is “The Lord’s supper” from John 14:5-15. Location: 601 Pine St., klamathfpc.com.
First United Methodist
Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. in sanctuary. Pastor James will speak on “This is my body.” Scripture on 1 Corinthians 11:23-26 and Ephesians 4:1-6. Communion will be served. Social distancing, masks required. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont
Glad Tidings Worship Center
10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran
Saturday 8 a.m. men’s breakfast and Bible study in fellowship hall. Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. (heritage) and 11 a.m. (contemporary). Second service on Youtube. Women’s bible study at 3 p.m. Monday, youth group 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hope Community Center. Adult Bible study at 3 p.m. Thursday. Please wear masks during services. For info call 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran
Worship 10 a.m. on Sunday on Zoom only, due to omicron surge. Go to klamathlutheranchurch.org for access, or call 541-884-3452. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Klamath Falls Friends
Meet at 10 a.m., in person and via Zoom. Please wear a mask if attending in person. To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. Sixth.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Avenue, Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
9:30 a.m. Sunday worship and school. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon “Sackcloth and ashes to joy” on Psalm 30 and Mark 1:40-45. Bible study and potluck at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Women’s bible study 10 a.m. Thursday, both at church. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
Service at 10 a.m.; Steven Mark will share sermon “The wisdom path” based on Luke 5:1-11. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
New Life Christian
Service at 10 a.m.; coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to 10th and Main in downtown Klamath Falls, across the street from Leap of Taste. Ernie Mathes will share on Gospel of Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
9:30 a.m. Sunday school for all ages, 11 a.m. worship service with Rev. Neal Pace, 5 p.m. Sunday evening worship. Wednesday 10 a.m. ladies Bible study, 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and streamed on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for information. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Beaty on “Parable of the tenants” from Mark 12:1-12, followed by fellowship and then soup lunch. Adult study group meets 9 a.m. Sunday; women’s missionary group to complete study of “Finding Hagar” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visit peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses Tues. at 6 p.m. and Wed.-Fri. at 8 a.m., Sat. at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3-4 p.m.) and Sun. at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist
11 a.m. service Saturday will include message by Pastor Jim Osborne. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals available and community service will distribute products supplies 5:30 p.m. Monday; evening worship 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. abd Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Westside Community
Regular service Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit Facebook page. Location: Midland Grange Hall, 6601 Tingley Lane.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom. February theme: Widening our circle. Sunday social justice presentation in workshop style about how to organize a supportive system. Come with paper and pen and heart to engage. Information: uukfalls.org.