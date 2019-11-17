Due to an editing error, incorrect information was printed in Friday’s edition regarding these church services. The correct information is below:
Evergreen Baptist
Pastor Matt Rorhrbach will speak on “No Limits,” based on Luke 10:25-42 during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service at Evergreen Baptist Fellowship, 7451 S. Sixth St.
Sunday school will begin at 9:45 a.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Sunday morning worship service will be Morning Prayer with Ron and Fabian Baker at 9 a.m. in St.Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.