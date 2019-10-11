Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Glenn Smith's Sunday message, "God Wants All to Be Saved," based on on 1 Timothy 2:1-8, will be at 9:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Church of the Nazarene
"Masquerade: Self Deception" will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Christian Science Church
"Are Sin, Disease and Death Real?" will be the subject of the sermon at the 10:30 a.m. service at the Christian Science Church, 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release. The sermon will consider “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the almighty."
Sunday school, nursery and childcare are available during the service.
Evergreen Baptist
“Providence” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matthew Rohrbach, based on Esther 9:20 through 10:3, at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
"Questions to Ask and Something to Remember" from James 1:2-4 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school for children from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare for children 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available at the 9 a.m. service.
First United Methodist Church
Pastor Helen's sermon for Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., is "Only One" based on Luke 17:11-19, according to a news release. Worship is at 10:30 a.m., with adult Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., and elementary Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. following the children's message. All are welcome.
Friends Church
The Sunday worship service for the Friends Church, (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., will be at 10 a.m., according to a news release. The theme for October will be, "A Third Way." Sunday's service will focus on the teachings of Jesus regarding nonviolent resistance from Matthew 5. There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
An October feast will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Hope Community Center, 2314 Homedale Road, according to a news release. Tickets are $20 each. There will be a meal featuring German and American foods, a raffle to win assorted baskets and entertainment by Dan Neubauer. Proceeds from this event will go toward sprucing up the community center.
Sunday worship services will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with a fellowship/coffee hour between services. The services, based on Luke 17:11-19 will be officiated by Pastor Lou Schneider. Sunday school is offered at both services.
A Lutheran confirmation class will start soon for middle school youth. For more information, contact Pastor Lou. The Church Council Meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall. Adult Bible study will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, with choir practice at 4 p.m.
Living Faith Fellowship
Living Faith Fellowship, 4549 Homedale Road, will continue a study of Ephesians 1 during the morning services at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
Nursery and children’s classes through fifth-grade will also be offered.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
Rev. Rich Christensen, retired Presbyterian minister, will share the sermon "The Worst of the Worst, the Lowest of the Low" based on Luke 17:11-19 at the 10 a.m. service at Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church, 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release. The congregation is asked to consider the questions: How might you decide what or who is of worth or worthless? How might we demonstrate who or what we consider of low estate? Why does this matter?
There will be a fellowship time after the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his sermon series on Galatians at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St. with a sermon titled "Don't Return to Slavery!" from Galatians 4:8-20, according to a news release.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bible study classes for all ages will begin at 9 a.m. The adult class will be "From Jacob to the Wilderness," a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers.
The Fall Work Day will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Seventh-day Adventist
The Saturday worship service at 11 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St., will include at special guest presentation by Sean Murphy, according to a news release.
The "Bread of Life" community dinner, and community service distribution of personal care items and cleaning supplies is each Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The "Reversing Diabetes" seminar continues each Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Oct. 29.
A mid-week meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday continues with lessons on the minor prophets with next week's lesson — "What the Bible is All About — Understanding Nahum, Habakkuk and Zephaniah; Jesus Christ, a Stronghold in the Day of Trouble; the God of My Salvation; a Jealous Lord."
St. Mark's Anglican
St. Mark's Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will hold a Morning Prayer service at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Dean Paul Leeman will conduct the service and his sermon is titled, "The Servant of the Lord must not strive, but be gentle unto all men." Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul's Episcopal
The Reverend Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.