Christ Lutheran
“Keep Watch for Jesus’ Coming!” from Matthew 24:37-44 will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Glenn Smith at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Sunday school and Bible class will start at 10:45 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
“The Shepherds” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Community Family
Evangelist Jim Phinney from North Carolina will preach Miracle Revival Services at 6 p.m. daily starting on Sunday and continuing through the following Saturday in Community Family Worship Center at 623 E. Main St., according to a news release.
Included will be prayer for the sick, healing, and deliverance ministry. Also confirmed word with signs, wonders and miracles. All faiths are invited with childcare provided.
Evergreen Baptist
“Numbers 22:21-35 — Who and What Are Angels Part 1” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
An Advent series will begin with a sermon titled “The Journey: Mary of Nazareth” from Luke 1:26-38 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available at the 9 a.m. service.
First United Methodist
The First Sunday of Advent using a worship design created by Worship Design Studio will be celebrated with Pastor Helen’s sermon titled “Swords Into Plowshares” based on Isaiah 2:1-5 and Romans 13:11-14 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Decoration of the church’s Christmas tree will follow the service. Adult Sunday school will start at 9:15 a.m. and children’s Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s time in the worship service.
Friends Church
A contemplative worship service will be held on Sunday in celebration of the first Sunday of Advent from 10 to 11 a.m. in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
Mt. Laki
The Rev. Rich Christensen will present a sermon titled “An Advent Apocalypse” based on Matthew 24:36-44 and considering questions — What is the meaning of Advent? What is the meaning of apocalypse? and How might advent and apocalypse relate to each other at Christmas time? at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Seventh-day Adventist
The 11 a.m. Saturday worship service in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St. will include a sermon by Head Elder Robert Davis titled “Being Thankful,” according to a news release.
Sabbath school classes for all ages begin at 9:30 a.m.
On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., a study continues on “What the Bible is All About” with a lesson on “Understanding Luke — Luke Portrays Jesus Christ, the Son of Man” with Pastor Barry Taylor leading the discussion.
St. Mark’s Anglican
The Order for Holy Communion will be celebrated by Father David Fleming at 10 a.m. Sunday in St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., according to a news release.
The First Sunday in Advent will feature readings from Romans and the Gospel of St. Matthew. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Jennifer Bavarskas will lead a Compline service at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., accordinig to a news release.
The Rev. Tom Murphy from Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service with fellowship and refreshments to follow.