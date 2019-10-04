Aglow International
“Harvest of Dreams” will be the discussion topic at the Aglow Interational’s Klamath Falls Community Lighthouse meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at 4022 Delaware Ave., according to a news release.
Lunch will follow.
Christ Lutheran Church
“Jesus Cares Ministry” for people with special needs will be at 2 p.m. today in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
It includes Bible lessons, music, and crafts. It is offered every first Friday of the month. To register or for more information, call the church at 541-884-1635.
Church of the Nazarene
“Masquerade: Hiding from God” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“What is Holy War” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matthew Rohrbach, based on Esther 9:1-19, at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pastor Helen’s 10:30 a.m. Sunday sermon at First United Methodist Church will be “Like a Mustard Seed,” based on Luke 17:5-10, according to a news release.
Everyone is welcome to come celebrate communion for World Communion Sunday. The church is at 230 N. 10th St.
Friends Church
A contemplative worship service will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, with a focus on “Listening for the Still Small Voice” at the Friends Church, (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave.
Hope Lutheran
“Being thankful, and acknowledging it” from Luke 17:5-10 will be the title of the sermon at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
Between the services, a coffee/fellowship hour will be held, and Sunday school will be offered for children ages 2 to 10 during both services.
The Saturday 8 a.m. men’s Bible study and breakfast will continue its study on holy sites and cities of Israel. The Monday women’s Bible study and brown bag lunch at noon in Luther Square lounge will be on the topic of “No Hard Feelings, the Ache of Grief.”
An adult Bible study will be offered at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by choir practice at 4 p.m. and the women’s monthly evening Bible study at 6 p.m.
Life Chain prayer event
A local “Life Chain” prayer, part of a national event, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Washburn Way and South Sixth Street, according to a news release.
All are invited to join for one hour of prayer for an end to abortion and for our nation. “Life Chain” is a peaceful and prayerful witness of pro-life Americans standing for life and a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that it supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception, according to the news release.
To participate, park next to Muffler King on South Sixth Street and gather on the sidewalk in front of the parking lot. Posters will be available. Bring a chair, if needed. Contact Deborah Scaravilli, 541-884-6905 for more information.
Living Faith Fellowship
The congregation of Living Faith Fellowship will begin a verse-by-verse study of the book of Ephesians this week, according to a news release.
Morning services will begin at 10 a.m. with nursery and children’s classes through fifth grade. Living Faith is at 4549 Homedale Road.
Peace Memorial Presbyterian
Pastor Aaron Beatty continues his sermon series on Galatians this Sunday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release. This week’s sermon is “Cry out, Abba! Father!” from Galatians 4:1-7 Bible study classes for all ages are at 9 a.m. The adult class is “From Jacob to the Wilderness,” a study of Genesis, Exodus and Numbers.
Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. with a time of fellowship and refreshments following. The Theology on Tap study group meets Monday, 6 p.m. at Mia & Pia’s, 3545 Summers Lane. For information, call the church at 541-884-5057.
Seventh-day Adventist
A special presentation by an early “Advent Pioneer,” speaking about the second coming of Jesus will be given during the 11 a.m. worship service Saturday in the Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
A vegetarian potluck dinner will be served following services, and a First Sabbath Outreach will be at 2 p.m. The men’s prayer breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Upper Deck Restaurant.
The “Bread of Life” community dinner, and community service distribution of personal care items and cleaning supplies is each Monday at 5:30 p.m. The Reversing Diabetes Seminar continues each Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Oct. 29.
Mid-week meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday continue with lessons on the minor prophets. This week’s lesson, “What the Bible is All About — Understanding Obadiah, Joan, Micah; Jesus Christ Our Savior, Our Resurrection and Life; Witness Against Rebellious Nations.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Holy communion will be celebrated by Father David Fleming, 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., according to a news release
This is the 16th Sunday after Trinity and the Epistle is from Ephesians Chapter 11:13, the Gospel is St. Luke 7:11.
Refreshments and fellowship follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
The Reverend Tom Murphy of Ashland will be the guest priest celebrating Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
Unitarian Universalist
Phil Studenberg will share on how the book “To Kill A Mockingbird” influenced his life and faith at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St, according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion will be led by Dean Walchak on “Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth in our congregations.” A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Evangelical Free Church
“Rolling Away Reproach and Partaking in Passover” from Joshua 5:1-12 will be the title of the sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.