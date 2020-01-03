Christian Science
“GOD” will be the title of the lesson in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service, according to a news release, according to a news release.
Sunday school is held at the same time.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 2:1-12: “Follow the Light of the Savior” from Matthew 2:1-12 at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
Church of the Nazarene
“Habits: Who Before Do” will be title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2142 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m.
Evergreen Baptist
“Luke 11:14-36 Whose Side Are You On?” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
A traditional Lutheran worship service will be led by Pastor Lou Schneider at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and a contemporary Lutheran service will also be led by Schneider at 11 a.m. Both services will be centered on the book of John chapter 1, verses 1-18 and titled “The Light of All People” in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
Between the services, there will be a coffee/fellowship hour. There will not be a confirmation class this Sunday only.
Before that, at the men’s breakfast and Bible study at 8 a.m. Saturday, a study will be held revolving around the holy cities of Israel and centered on Caesarea Philippi.
The study for January will be titled “We Are Called, Hearing God’s Voice” at the women’s Bible study on Monday that will be followed by a brown bag lunch at noon, and a brief business meeting.
The mid-week adult Bible study at 3 p.m. Thursday will be on 1 and 2 Corinthians.
Klamath Falls Aglow
Brenda Toschik will be the guest speaker at the Klamath Falls Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 4022 Delaware Ave., according to a news release.
She received her minister’s license under Jerry Savelle Ministries in 2009 and has been active in street ministry/evangelism, jail ministry, and counseling through Good Samaritan Ministries.
Mt. Laki
A Bible study of John 1:1-18 will be shared at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beaty will speak on “The Prayers of the Intercessors” from Luke 5:17-26 and Psalm 40:2 and the Lord’s Supper will be administered during the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. The adult study group will continue a study of Exodus. A time of fellowship will follow the worship service.
Seventh-day Adventist
The 11 a.m. Saturday worship hour will have a presentation by Pastor Barry Taylor in Seventh-day Adventist Church a 1735 Main St., according to news release.
A vegetarian dinner will follow.
Each Monday there is dinner and assistance to the community at 5:30 p.m.
A study on “What the Bible is All About — Understanding Romans — Romans Portray Jesus Christ, Our Righteousness” will be continued at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St., will celebrate Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday in recognition of the Vigil of the Epiphany of Our Lord, according to a news release.
Bishop-Elect David Fleming will conduct the service assisted by Deacon Scott Bradley Benson. A Baptism will be performed by Bishop Dwight D. Irons. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Tony and Maria Walz will read Morning Prayer at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
United Evangelical
“All Things New” from Revelation 21:5 will be the title of the sermon by Youth Pastor John Kupitz at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.