Christian Science
The story of Christmas will be included in this week’s Bible lesson to be presented at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave., according to a news release.
A Christmas sing and refreshments will follow the service.
Christ Lutheran
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on the theme of “Christ, the Savior, Is Born!” from Luke 2:1-20 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Christ Lutheran Church at 127 N. Spring St., according to a news release.
A Christmas Morning Service on the theme of “Come and Worship Christ, the Newborn King” from Hebrews 1:1-9 will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Church of the Nazarene
“Hark: Immanuel” will be the title of the sermon by Pastor Matthew Bissonnette at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service in Church of the Nazarene at 2124 Carlson Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. and Christmas Eve Service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Congregational United
A “come-as-you-are” hour of caroling and candlelight will be held for all faiths and ages at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve in Congregational United Church of Christ at 2154 Garden Ave., according to a news release.
Evergreen Baptist
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship will hold an Old-Fashioned Christmas Sing-A-Long from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Cookies, hot chocolate and various Christmas goodies will be served.
Earlier, Matt Rohrbach will present a sermon titled “Luke 2:6-18 — The Christmas Story” at the 10:45 a.m. service preceded by a Bible study at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
“The Journey: Nazareth to Bethlehem” from Luke 2:1-7 will be the title of the sermon at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age at the 9 a.m. service will be available.
First United Methodist
The choir will present a Christmas Cantata “Star of Wonder” during worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Adult Sunday school will start at 9:15 a.m. Our children will be participating in the cantata so there will not be an elementary Sunday school this week. There will be a nursery for young children, however.
Friends Church
A worship service celebrating the fourth Sunday of Advent will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
The theme for Advent will be “God is with us, and for us.” Pastor Faith will bring a meditation from the first chapter of John’s gospel. There will be a space for silent reflection between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
A family friendly Christmas Eve service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Hope Lutheran
“The Angels Knew” from Luke 1:18-25 will be the focus of the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services officiated by Pastor Lou Schneider in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
A coffee/fellowship hour will be held between the services. During the 11 a.m. service, children led by Pam Hensley will present “The Christmas story.” Sunday school will be at the 8:30 service only. There will not be confirmation class for the next two weeks.
Candlelight services will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve with the nursery available during both services.
Klamath Lutheran
A children’s Christmas program will be held during the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service in Klamath Lutheran Church at 1175 Crescent Ave., according to a news release.
A soup lunch will follow the service.
Mt. Laki
David Glidden, a Methodist Lay Minister, will share a sermon titled “O Come, Emmanuel” based on Matthew 1:18-25 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beaty will deliver a sermon titled “The Sign of Emmanuel” from Matthew 1:18-25 and Isaiah 7:10-16 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Peace Memorial EPC at 4431 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
The service will begin with the lighting of the fourth Advent candle and the Peace Ringers Hand Bell Choir will provide special music. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Sunday school classes for all ages start at 9 a.m. The adult class will begin a study of Exodus.
A Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Seventh-day Adventist
Sabbath school classes for all ages will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
Pastor Barry Taylor will present a message titled “We Have Seen His Star” and a vegetarian potluck fellowship dinner will follow that.
Wednesday mid-week meeting will resume at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. will celebrate the fourth Sunday in Advent with a Morning Prayer service at 10 a.m. Sunday and Bishop Dwight D. Irons of Tennille, Ga., will deliver a sermon titled “Born a King,” according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Bishop Irons will preside over a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Pat MacFarlin, guest organist, will play traditional Christmas hymns.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
The Rev. Jack Coffey will celebrate Holy Communion during the 9 a.m. fourth Sunday of Advent with lessons and carols in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
A Christmas picnic will follow.
Synagogue Shuvu LaTorah
A Chanukkah Celebration will be held by Synagogue Shuvu LaTorah, Sabbath Streams Ministries, and For His Glory Ministries at 707 High St. on Sunday, according to a news release.
Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a worship service, teaching and candle lighting at 7 p.m. Those attending the dinner are asked to bring kosher fried foods, salads, desserts and drinks. No pork products or seafood. Both Jews and gentiles are invited.
Synagogue Shuvu LaTorah will hold a Shabbat Worship Service and Torah Processional at noon Saturday, Torah (Bible) Study at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Youth Night at 6 p.m. Thursday with snacks, drinks, games and teaching.
Unitarian Universalist
Franny Howes will lead a Christmas and Yule Service with songs and stories for all ages at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
The 9:30 a.m. discussion will be led by Faith Lieth on “What is a special Christmas activity or gift that you remember?” A coffee hour will follow the service.
United Evangelical
“Have a Merry Mary Christmas” from Luke 1:46-5:5 will be the title of the sermon by Senior Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.