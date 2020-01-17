Christian Science
The title of the lesson sermon for Christian Science Church at 806 Oak Ave. will be “LIFE” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service, according to a news release.
Sunday school is held at the same time.
Evergreen Baptist
“Luke 12:1-12 Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7451 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First United Methodist
The title of Pastor Helen’s sermon will be “Called” from Isaiah 49:1-7 and John 1:29-42 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
There will also be a special offering for Human Relations Day. Adult Sunday school will start at 9:15 a.m. and children’s Sunday School will begin at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s message in the worship service.
Friends Church
“Taking the Next Right Step” from Mark 4:30-34 will be the title of the message by Ruba Byrd and Derek Lam of the Eugene Friends Church at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in the Klamath Falls Friends Church at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
They will also be leading the music for the service. A time for silent meditation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the service starts. Childcare will be provided.
Hope Lutheran
The title of the sermon will be “Follow Me ... In Faith” based on John 1:29-42 at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
A fellowship hour will be held between the services. A confirmation class will begin at 10 a.m. and be centered on the Seventh Commandment.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, the men’s breakfast and Bible study will be on North Galilee Places — (Mount of Beatitudes, Tabgha).
Mt. Laki Presbyterian
Methodist lay leader David Glidden will share a sermon titled “Tale of Two Brothers” based on John 1:40-42 and 1 Peter 2:4-10 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Peace Memorial
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue a sermon series on James at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in Peace Memorial EPC at 4431 S. Sixth St. with a sermon titled “Follow God” from James 1:19-27, according to a news release.
It will be followed by a time of fellowship. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 9 a.m. The adult class will continue a study of Exodus, concentrating on the plagues of Egypt over the next seven weeks. The Theology on Tap study group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Barry Taylor will present the sermon at the 11 a.m. Saturday service in Seventh-day Adventist Church, according to a news release.
It’ll be preceded by sabbath school at 9:40 a.m. and followed by a vegetarian fellowship dinner.
A new “Scripture Coloring” get-together will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Community service distribution and meal will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Mid-Week Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. continues the study on “What the Bible is All About — Understanding Second Corinthians — Second Corinthians Portrays Jesus Christ, Our Sufficiency” will be the focus of the 6:30 p.m. mid-week meeting on Wednesday.
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. will celebrate the Second Sunday After The Epiphany at 10 a.m. Sunday in a service led by Presiding Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dwight D. Irons visiting Klamath Falls from Georgia, according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Amy Holweger will read Morning Prayer at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
UCC Church
People of all faiths are invited to join with Congregational UCC Church and Free Will Church of God in Christ for a musical celebration of hope on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a news release.
The service will begin at noon Monday in Congregational UCC Church at 2154 Garden Ave.
Unitarian Universalist
Carol Imani will share her message on “How We Move Toward Criminal Justice Reform, as a Fellowship and as Individuals” and the service leader will be Stephanie Martin at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday meeting of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 801 Jefferson St, according to a news release.
The adult discussion forum will begin at 9:30 a.m. A coffee hour will follow the service. Childcare will be available.
United Evangelical Free
A new sermon series titled “Settling for Nothing Less Than Sacredness” will begin with a sermon titled “There Is Still Work To Do,” from Joshua 13, to be presented by Pastor Troy Rife at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. Childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.