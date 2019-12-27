Christ Lutheran
Christ Lutheran Church at 127 Spring St. will provide its “Jesus Cares Ministry” for people with special needs at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, according to a news release.
Included will be Bible lessons, music and crafts. To register or for more information, call the church at 541-884-1635.
Evergreen Baptist
“Luke 11:1-13 Cultivating Intimacy With God” will be the title of the message by Pastor Matt Rohrbach at the 10:45 a.m. worship service in Evergreen Baptist Fellowship at 7415 S. Sixth St., according to a news release.
Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian
“Advance” will be the title of the sermon from Luke Wehr at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
Sunday school from age 4 through the fifth grade and childcare from 6 weeks through 3 years of age will be available.
First United Methodist
A Christmas carol sing-along will be held in lieu of a sermon at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release.
Those attending are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater, either a Christmas one or something else. Adult Sunday school will start at 9:15 a.m. and elementary Sunday school at 10:45 a.m. following the children’s time.
Friends Church
A contemplative worship service with a focus on “Listening for the Still Small Voice as We Look to the New Year” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday in Friends Church (Quaker) at 1918 Oregon Ave., according to a news release.
Hope Lutheran
The 9:45 a.m. Sunday worship service will be led by Pastor Ted Hamann with a sermon based on Matthew 2:13-23 in Hope Lutheran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road, according to a news release.
It will be followed by a potluck. A craft Sunday school will be held during the service.
The church is continuing to collect food for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank with beans and rice and any non-perishable food being accepted.
Mt. Laki
Charles Charles will provide a Christmas Sing-Along at the 10 a.m. Sunday service in Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church at 12570 Highway 39, according to a news release.
A fellowship time will follow.
Seventh-day Adventist
A special worship service titled “Tell Me the Old, Old Story” will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday in Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1735 Main St., according to a news release.
A community service dinner and assistance will be held at 5:30 p.m. Mid-week Bible study will continue 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 with the book of Acts.
St. Mark’s Anglican
St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 1211 Main St. will celebrate the first Sunday after Christmas with a Holy Communion Service at 10 a.m. led by Bishop-Elect David C. Fleming, according to a news release.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
Jennifer Bavarskas will read Morning Prayer at the 9 a.m. Sunday service in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 801 Jefferson St., according to a news release.
United Evangelical
Byron Reed will be the guest speaker at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service in United Evangelical Free Church at 3333 Beverly Drive, according to a news release.
Sunday school and Equipping U classes for all ages will start at 11:15 a.m. and childcare for nursery through sixth grade will be provided.